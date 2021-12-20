Morocco's annual CPI rises 2.6% in November - planning agency

People shop at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price index rose by 2.6% year-on-year in November, the high commission for planning said on Monday.

Food prices rose by 2.8%, while non-food inflation increased by 2.4%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.2%.

Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, increased 2.9% year-on-year and was up 0.3% month-on-month.

