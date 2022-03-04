Skip to main content
Moscow Exchange bans short selling of euro instruments

A board with the logo of the Moscow Exchange is on display in its office in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov



MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments, in a further move by Russian authorities are taking to stabilise its shattered markets.

Russian markets took a hit from a range of harsh economic and financial sanctions that the West imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

