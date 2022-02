A man walks past an information screen on display inside the office of the Moscow Exchange in the capital Moscow March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets.

The exchange will announce the resumption of trading at a later date, it said.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kim Coghill

