Moscow Exchange won't resume stock trading on Wednesday - cenbank

An interior view shows the headquarters of Moscow Exchange in Moscow, Russia April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

