1 minute read
Moscow Exchange won't resume stock trading on Wednesday - cenbank
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank kept stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange suspended for a third day in a row on Wednesday, but said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.