Moscow says firms foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

April 1 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshentnikov on Friday said Russian companies whose depositary receipts are traded abroad will be obliged to return to Russia, unless other solutions arise.

The London Stock Exchange suspended trading in the depositary receipts -- which represent shares in a foreign company -- of Russian companies in early March. read more

