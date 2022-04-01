1 minute read
Moscow says firms foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 1 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshentnikov on Friday said Russian companies whose depositary receipts are traded abroad will be obliged to return to Russia, unless other solutions arise.
The London Stock Exchange suspended trading in the depositary receipts -- which represent shares in a foreign company -- of Russian companies in early March. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.