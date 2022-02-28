Moscow stock, derivatives trading will remain closed on Tuesday

Moscow Exchange's logo is displayed outside its office in the capital Moscow, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday, the Russian central bank said on Monday, extending the suspension of trading amid a full-blown financial crisis triggered by Western sanctions.

The central bank said it will inform about future Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM) operations before 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

The rouble tumbled to a record low in extremely volatile trade on Monday, losing a third of its value so far this year, while Moscow's stock market was closed the entire day. read more

Reporting by Reuters

