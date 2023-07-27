Factbox: Moscow takes control over assets of Western companies

July 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees to take temporary control of assets belonging to some Western companies in Russia, in retaliation against foreign moves against Russian companies abroad, and warned in April the Kremlin could seize more.

Below is a list of the companies affected so far.

CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)

The Russian state took control of Danish beer company Carlsberg's stake in local brewer Baltika Breweries on July 16, putting it under "temporary management" of government property agency Rosimushchestvo, according to a decree signed by Putin.

DANONE (DANO.PA)

The Russian state took control of the French yoghurt maker Danone's Russian subsidiary Danone Russia on July 16, according to a decree signed by Putin, and brought it under temporary control of the government property agency.

FORTUM (FORTUM.HE)

On April 25, Putin signed a decree that established control over the Russian subsidiary of the Finnish utility company Fortum, which operates power plants in Russia. The CEO was replaced and the unit put under temporary asset management.

UNIPER (UN01.DE)

The Kremlin on April 25 took action against Unipro, the Russian division of the German utility which has five power plants in Russia, and introduced external management and a new CEO.

