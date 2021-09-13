MOVES Ana Paula Pessoa to chair Credit Suisse in Brazil replacing Goldfajn

A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ana Paula Pessoa will replace Ilan Goldfajn as new Credit Suisse chairman in January 2022, the bank announced on Monday.

The Brazilian executive is a board member at Credit Suisse Group AG, energy company Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) and pulpmaker Suzano SA (SUZB3.SA).

She is currently chairman at Credit Suisse Europe, and will leave the post to become chairman of the Brazilian unit, the bank added in a statement. Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta Osorio said Pessoa has given a valuable contribution at Credit Suisse Group board over the last three years and will contribute to align the Brazilian unit to the bank's global strategy.

She will replace Goldfajn, who has just been appointed as director for the Western Hemisphere at the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

