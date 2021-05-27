Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

MOVES BNP hires BofA's Chiah to run single stock flow trading - source

Reuters
1 minute read

A BNP Paribas logo is seen outside a bank office in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America in London, is joining BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the move.

BNP's tapping of Chiah comes as it expands its stocks business after buying Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage and electronic equities businesses in 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:17 PM UTCU.S. weekly jobless claims hit fresh 14-month low as economic recovery gains steam

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.

BusinessWhat to watch for in Biden’s budget: Israel, student loans, growing deficits
BusinessExplainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar
BusinessS&P 500, Dow inch higher as weekly jobless claims dip
BusinessEXCLUSIVE As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally