MOVES Citi appoints Pang to head clean energy banking in Asia

People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has appointed William Pang as the head of its Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition (NRCET) Investment Banking unit in Asia, according to a statement from the bank.

Pang joined Citi in 2015 and will continue to lead infrastructure investment banking in Asia, the statement said.

NRCET was established globally in March this year to work with the bank's clients on transitioning to cleaner energy.

Three of Citi's banking groups - chemicals, energy and power - were consolidated into one as part of a push to grow the bank's environmental sustainability coverage.

Pang will report to Jan Metzger, Citi Asia Pacific head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, and globally to NRCET co-heads Stephen Trauber and Sandip Sen.

"Clean energy transition is a global super trend that is accelerating rapidly and will last decades," Metzger said in the statement.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.