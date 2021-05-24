A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday consumer finance veteran Ulrike Guigui will become the head of payments strategy at the bank, starting June 1.

Guigui was most recently managing director and head of payments practice at audit firm Deloitte, Wells Fargo said.

The incoming payments strategy chief has previously held positions at Citigroup Inc (C.N), where she worked for about ten years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Guigui also worked at Mastercard (MA.N) and GE Capital, the financial services unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N). She will report to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo's head of strategy, digital and innovation, the statement from the bank said.

