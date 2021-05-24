Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessMOVES Wells Fargo names Ulrike Guigui as head of payments strategy

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday consumer finance veteran Ulrike Guigui will become the head of payments strategy at the bank, starting June 1.

Guigui was most recently managing director and head of payments practice at audit firm Deloitte, Wells Fargo said.

The incoming payments strategy chief has previously held positions at Citigroup Inc (C.N), where she worked for about ten years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Guigui also worked at Mastercard (MA.N) and GE Capital, the financial services unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N). She will report to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo's head of strategy, digital and innovation, the statement from the bank said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:36 PM UTCWall St headed for strong open as higher oil drives energy stocks

Wall Street's main indexes were on pace to open higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week.

BusinessBig banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue
BusinessEXCLUSIVE HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
BusinessChina crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
BusinessU.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside