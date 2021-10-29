M&S to consider bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes -The Times

People walk outside a Marks and Spencer (M&S) store amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS.L) is considering a bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, The Times reported on Friday.

M&S is exploring how it could incorporate the Gieves brands into its business, as Gieves & Hawkes, along with its sister brands Kent & Curwen and Cerutti, faces a winding-up order, the report added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.