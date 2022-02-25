MSCI says it won't make previously flagged changes to Russian securities due to sanctions

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - MSCI will not implement changes for Russian securities that it had previously announced as part of its February review, following U.S. sanctions targeting Russia, the index provider said in a statement on Thursday.

MSCI also said it welcomed feedback from market participants on the impact of the U.S. sanctions on their investment processes, including whether any additional changes to MSCI indexes may be necessary or helpful "to maintain the investability of relevant MSCI indexes".

The changes, which were announced earlier this month, as part of MSCI's regular review process, had been due to be implemented as of the market's close on Feb. 28.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.