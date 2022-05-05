Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) temporary chief executive officer for a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.