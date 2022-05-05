1 minute read
Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC
May 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) temporary chief executive officer for a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
