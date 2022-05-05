Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) temporary chief executive officer for a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

