Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually, CNBC Indonesia reports















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

"He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there," Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

Organisers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty











