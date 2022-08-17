1 minute read
Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was joking when he said he was going to buy English soccer club Manchester United (MANU.N), the entrepreneur said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.