Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was joking when he said he was going to buy English soccer club Manchester United (MANU.N), the entrepreneur said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.

