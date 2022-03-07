Mutual fund manager Vanguard says it is working to further cut Russian exposure

BOSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group on Monday said it has "moved swiftly" to implement international sanctions imposed against Russian institutions in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and said it is working to further reduce its exposure to Russia.

In a statement sent by a representative, the top mutual fund manager said it is "in dialogue with our external active managers regarding the steps they are taking to comply with sanctions and reduce Russian exposure."

Reporting by Ross Kerber

