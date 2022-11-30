Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O), said on Wednesday she expects a quiet first half of 2023 for initial public offerings as investors remain cautious, but is hopeful activity will pick up in the second half of the year.

There are currently about 200 companies in the pipeline for initial public offerings on the Nasdaq, which is below the range of the last few years of 250 to 300, Friedman said during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

Reporting by John McCrank and John Foley in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.