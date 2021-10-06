Business
Nasdaq: Debt limit breach could yield 'very' negative market response
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) Chief Executive Adena Friedman said on Wednesday that an extended delay in raising the U.S. debt limit would cause markets to react "very, very negatively."
During a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and business officials at the White House on Wednesday, she said, "We urge action as quickly as possible."
Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter
