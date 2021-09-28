Skip to main content

Nasdaq drops over 1% at open as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

1 minute read

A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell the most among Wall Street indexes at open on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 121.67 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,747.70.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 23.57 points, or 0.53%, at 4,419.54, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 182.76 points, or 1.22%, to 14,787.21 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

