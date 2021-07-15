Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech stocks

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) tumbled 4.4% and Amazon (AMZN.O)fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to the Nasdaq's decline. Facebook (FB.O) lost 0.9%.

The S&P 500 technology sector index (.SPLRCT)fell 0.8% and ended a four-day winning streak. Earlier this week, investors' favor for heavyweight growth stocks pushed the S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) to record highs.

The S&P 500 energy sector index (.SPNY) fell 1.4% and tracked a drop in crude prices on expectations of more supply after a compromise agreement between leading OPEC producers. read more

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a 16-month low, while worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain have frustrated efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. read more

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers he anticipated the shortages and high inflation would abate. Yet many investors still worry that more sustained inflation could lead to a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy.

"People are very nervous and concerned about inflation, tax rates and the (2022 midterm) election. Those three things are very much on people's minds," said 6 Meridian Chief Investment Officer Andrew Mies, describing recent phone calls with his firm's clients.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.15% to end at 34,987.02 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.33% to 4,360.03.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.7% to 14,543.13.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N)ended up 0.2% after it beat expectations for quarterly profit, getting a boost from record investment banking activity even as the trading bonanza that supported results in recent quarters slowed down. read more

Second-quarter reporting season kicked off this week, with the four largest U.S. lenders - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) - posting a combined $33 billion in profits, but also highlighting the industry's sensitivity to low interest rates. read more

Analysts on average expect 66% growth in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies, according to IBES estimate data from Refinitiv.

With the S&P 500 up about 16% so far this year, investors will be looking for companies to provide strong forecasts to justify sky-high valuations.

"Investors are definitely starting to look at 2022 estimates," Mies said. "I think you could see six months from now the stock market basically where it is currently."

Blackstone (BX.N) said late on Wednesday it would pay $2.2 billion for 9.9% stake in American International Group's (AIG.N) life and retirement business. AIG and Blackstone both ralliedmore than 3%. read more

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)dipped 1.2% after it voluntarily recalled five aerosol sunscreen products in the United States after detecting a cancer-causing chemical in some samples. read more

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.58-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 178 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.6 billion shares, compared with the 10.4 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio

