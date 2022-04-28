Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Meta earnings beat

Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar//File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures jumped more than 2% on Thursday as Meta Platforms shares soared after a stronger-than-expected profit, taking some pressure off growth and technology stocks that have been battered recently.

The Facebook-parent (FB.O) rose 17.7% in early New York trading after the social-networking site also eked out user growth. read more

Other megcap stocks such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose between 1.7% and 3.4%.

The Nasdaq Composite index (.IXIC) is on course to post losses of over 10% in April, as investors dumped high-growth stocks on fears that rising interest rates will threaten future earnings and after Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) posted a shocking subscriber loss.

Apple, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon are set to report earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) jumped 8.4% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations. read more

At 05:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 390 points, or 1.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 76.75 points, or 1.84%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 328.25 points, or 2.52%.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

