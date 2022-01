Nasdaq futures slump 2% as rising yields spark tech rout

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks came under pressure in Europe and Asia as two-year Treasury yields , which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020.

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. megacap tech companies including Google's Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Meta (FB.O), Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT.O) were last down between 1.9% and 2.5%. They were down by similar amount in early U.S. premarket trading.

At 04:48 a.m. ET (0948 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 292 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 57.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 292.5 points, or 1.88%.

