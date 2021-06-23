Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nasdaq hits record high ahead of business activity data

June 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high shortly after the open on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 10.1 points, or 0.07%, to 14263.381 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 3.0 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33948.54, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 2.8 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4249.27.

