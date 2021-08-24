Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot helped boost shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 47.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35382.72. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 4.9 points, or 0.11%, to 4484.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 35.5 points, or 0.24%, to 14978.142 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

