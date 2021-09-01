Business
Nasdaq opens at record level, focus on economic data
Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data fueled hopes for an extended support from the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 26.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,387.55.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.12 points, or 0.14%, at 4,528.80, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 49.74 points, or 0.33%, to 15,308.98 at the opening bell.
