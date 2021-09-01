Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Nasdaq opens at record level, focus on economic data

1 minute read

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data fueled hopes for an extended support from the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 26.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,387.55.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.12 points, or 0.14%, at 4,528.80, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 49.74 points, or 0.33%, to 15,308.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:37 PM UTC

Amazon's new union battle: Teamsters go local to snarl expansion

In June, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the nation’s largest and most influential unions, vowed to make organizing the Amazon.com Inc workforce a top priority.

Business
Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging’s inequality problem
Business
Insurers may take $18 bln hit from Hurricane Ida - industry experts
Business
Tech stocks power Nasdaq to record high
Business
US identifies 12th Tesla assisted systems car crash involving emergency vehicle