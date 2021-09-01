Nasdaq opens at record level, focus on economic data

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data fueled hopes for an extended support from the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 26.82 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,387.55.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.12 points, or 0.14%, at 4,528.80, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 49.74 points, or 0.33%, to 15,308.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

