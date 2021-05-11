People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower and the Nasdaq shed 2% on Tuesday, weighed down by technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 286.0 points, or 2.13%, to 13115.854 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 170.1 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 34,572.74 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 38.1 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 4,150.34​.

