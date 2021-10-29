Business
Natwest, miners weigh on UK blue-chip stocks
- FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%
Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100.
NatWest (NWG.L) fell 4.2% even as its third-quarter profit tripled. However, the bank took a 294 million pound charge which included a provision for an expected fine for money laundering failings. read more
The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.3% at 0727 GMT, with drugmaker Astrazeneca (AZN.L) and miners Glencore (GLEN.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) among the worst performers.
Glencore (GLEN.L) dropped 0.1% after reporting a 9% drop in coal output in its third-quarter production report. read more
The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.2%.
