Natwest, miners weigh on UK blue-chip stocks

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Oct 29 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked global markets lower on Friday, with anxiety over potential interest rate hikes and a slide in state-backed bank NatWest dragging down the blue-chip FTSE 100.

NatWest (NWG.L) fell 4.2% even as its third-quarter profit tripled. However, the bank took a 294 million pound charge which included a provision for an expected fine for money laundering failings. read more

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was down 0.3% at 0727 GMT, with drugmaker Astrazeneca (AZN.L) and miners Glencore (GLEN.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) among the worst performers.

Glencore (GLEN.L) dropped 0.1% after reporting a 9% drop in coal output in its third-quarter production report. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.2%.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.