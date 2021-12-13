Skip to main content
NatWest to pay $351 mln for money laundering offences

A man walks past a cash machine outside a NatWest bank in London December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - State-backed bank NatWest (NWG.L) is to pay 265 million pounds ($351.13 million) in fines, after pleading guilty to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds.

The fine, issued as a sentence on Monday, caps a landmark case in which NatWest became the first bank to be criminally prosecuted in Britain for an offence of this kind. The headline fine of 365 million pounds was deducted as a result of the lender's guilty plea. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds)

Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Rachel Armstrong

