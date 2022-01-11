Nearly 80% of Japan households expect prices to rise 1 year ahead -BOJ

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nearly 80% of Japanese households expect inflation to accelerate a year from now, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, up from 68.2% in the previous poll.

The survey, which was conducted between Nov. 5 and Dec. 1, also showed 80.8% of households expect prices to rise five years from now. That compared with 78.1% in the previous survey in September.

The survey is among data the Bank of Japan will likely analyse at next week's policy meeting to judge whether rising raw materials and fuel costs have affected public perceptions of future price moves.

