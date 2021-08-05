Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) said on Thursday activist investor Nelson Peltz would step down from the company's board at the end of his term later this year.

The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time.

During the fight, the hedge fund manager had advocated for a break-up of the company and even a shift out of its Cincinnati headquarters, both issues that he later relented on.

Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017.

"P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

