Nestle says halts non-essential food exports and imports to Russia

A logo is pictured on the Nestle research center at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia. read more

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields

