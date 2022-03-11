Skip to main content
Nestle says halts non-essential food exports and imports to Russia

A logo is pictured on the Nestle research center at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia. read more

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

