Nestle says halts non-essential food exports and imports to Russia
ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia. read more
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields
