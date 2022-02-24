Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Nestle says operations running normally in Ukraine, continuity plans in place

1 minute read

A Nestle logo is pictured at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said operations in Ukraine were running normally after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine, but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

"The safety and protection of our employees remains our highest priority," a Nestle spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding the group had business continuity plans in place to ensure the continued supply of products to consumers.

Nestle has been present in Ukraine for more than 25 years and has three factories and about 5,000 employees in the country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters