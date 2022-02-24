Nestle says operations running normally in Ukraine, continuity plans in place

ZURICH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said operations in Ukraine were running normally after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine, but the company was monitoring the situation closely.

"The safety and protection of our employees remains our highest priority," a Nestle spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding the group had business continuity plans in place to ensure the continued supply of products to consumers.

Nestle has been present in Ukraine for more than 25 years and has three factories and about 5,000 employees in the country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.