1 minute read
Nestle suspends all capital investment in Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S), the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
The Swiss-based group, which has already stoped all advertising in Russia, added it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.