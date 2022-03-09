Nestle suspends all capital investment in Russia

A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S), the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss-based group, which has already stoped all advertising in Russia, added it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens

