New Adler Group chairman has not yet had contact with KPMG

The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The new chairman of Adler Group (ADJ.DE) said on Wednesday he has had no contact yet with KPMG, which is conducting a special audit of the company's affairs.

Earlier this month, the BaFin financial watchdog said it would examine the financial reports of Adler Group, one of Germany's biggest landlords, following allegations made by short seller Fraser Perring's Viceroy Research. read more

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson

