Factbox: New U.S. stock listings fail to impress in turbulent 2022

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 6 (Reuters) - Eye care company Bausch + Lomb's decision to price its initial public offering below range dashed the hopes of a revival in the market for news issues as inflation and geopolitical uncertainties play spoilsport.

The few companies that have managed to list their shares on Wall Street recently have seen lukewarm reception.

Here is a list of stock performances of the biggest IPOs in 2022:

Source: Refinitiv

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

