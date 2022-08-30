New Zealand building consents rise in July

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 5% in July compared with a 2.2% fall in the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the number of consents for new houses was up 0.4%, after a 5.5% fall in the previous month.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

