Nov 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra (FCG.NZ) said on Wednesday it has appointed Neil Beaumont as its chief financial officer, replacing Marc Rivers who resigned earlier this year.

The appointment will take effect from early February 2023, the Auckland-based dairy firm added.

Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.