NextEra Energy says call for director diversity data did not pass

May 19 (Reuters) - Investors in utility owner NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N) did not approve a shareholder measure calling for the company to disclose race and gender details about specific directors, the company said at its annual meeting on Thursday.

NextEra said during the meeting, which was webcast, that about 75% of votes cast were against the measure sponsored by New York City officials who had successfully pressed for similar changes at Wall Street firms.L2N2X420W

