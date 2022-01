The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.