No confirmation yet of key Russian bond payment, bondholder says

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - International bondholders were still waiting on Wednesday to see whether or not Russia would make crucial coupon payments due on two of its government bonds.

One bondholder who requested anonymity told Reuters there had be no confirmation of a payment from Russia as yet, and that it was still not clear whether it would come.

If Russia does not make the payment in the correct form by the end of a 30 day grace period on April 15 its international market debt will be formally declared in default for the first time in more than a century.

