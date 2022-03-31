Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania

The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Thursday it had launched a legal challenge to a decision by the Romanian government to exclude it from selling 5G technology in the country.

Last year, Romania's centrist government approved a United States-backed bill that effectively barred China's Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from taking part in its 5G network development. read more

"We can confirm that in February we were advised that we had been denied the authorisation to provide 5G infrastructure equipment in Romania by the Romanian government," Nokia said in a statement.

"We are seeking urgent clarification for the reasons for this decision and have instigated legal proceedings."

Nokia did not give any further details.

A Romanian government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

