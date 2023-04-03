Nomura names Rudolf Hitsch North Asia head of wealth management















HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) on Monday said it has appointed Dr. Rudolf Hitsch as head of North Asia for its international wealth management business.

Hitsch, former head of North Asia at Citi Private Bank, will be based in Hong Kong and run client relationship management teams covering North Asia in the newly created post. He will report to Ravi Raju, head of the wealth unit, Nomura said.

Nomura has hired around 50 private bankers for the unit over the past two-and-a-half years as it focuses on its core markets of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, it said.

