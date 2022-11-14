Nordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue















FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nordex (NDXG.DE) on Monday predicted it would only reach the lower end of its guidance range for its operating loss in 2022, citing project delays caused by supply chain disruptions.

The German wind turbine maker said in a statement that its full-year loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would likely be 4% of revenue, where it had previously seen a range of 0% to 4%.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton











