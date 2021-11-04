Nordic fund KLP excludes 14 weapons companies on ethical grounds

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway's largest pension fund, KLP, said on Thursday it would no longer invest in 14 major weapons makers and their suppliers, including Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX.N) and Rolls-Royce (RR.L).

The companies, based in Britain, China, France, Israel, India, Italy and the United States, have been excluded because they produce a certain type of weapons - mostly involving nuclear arms - that violate fundamental humanitarian principles, KLP said in a statement.

"The criterion applies mainly to nuclear weapons and cluster munitions, as well as anti-personnel mines," KLP said.

The other 12 companies are Babcock International Group (BAB.L), China Shipbuilding Industry Co (601989.SS), Dassault Aviation , Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), KBR Inc (KBR.N), L3Harris Technologies (LHX.N), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Leidos Holdings (LDOS.N), Leidos (SAICI.UL), Leonardo SpA (LDOF.MI) and Thales SA (TCFP.PA).

Two of the companies - Elbit Systems and Leonardo - have already been excluded by KLP for other reasons.

The move by KLP follows a review of the ethical criteria, expanding the definition to include makers of key components used for these types of weapons.

KLP, which currently has $90 billion worth of assets under management, said the exclusion would be effective from November 2021.

