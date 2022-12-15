Norsk Hydro sees 2023 core profit at NOK 28.9 bln















LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) expects 28.9 billion crowns ($2.96 billion) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2023, the Norwegian aluminium producer said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Pal Kildemo also said at the firm's Capital Markets Day that it had curtailed 100,000 tonnes of aluminium production and expects to suspend an additional 130,000 tonnes.

($1 = 9.7768 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.