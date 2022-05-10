Norwegian Cruise Line misses quarterly revenue estimates

U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay, Cuba March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

May 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as people's travel plans were hampered due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $521.9 million in the first quarter from $3.1 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $737.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

