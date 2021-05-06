U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay, Cuba March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) said on Thursday bookings for the first half of 2022 was ahead of pre-pandemic levels, as the cruise operator prepares to resume sailing after over-a-year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reiterated its plans to resume sailing in the United States in July, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week it was "committed" to the resumption of passenger operations in the country by mid-summer.

Norwegian Cruise, however, said it continues to expect a loss until sailings resume.

In the first quarter ended March 31, the company's revenue slumped more than 99% to $3.1 million due to an ongoing suspension of voyages.

Shares of the company declined about 2% in premarket trading.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.