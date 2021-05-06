Skip to main content

BusinessNorwegian Cruise says 2022 first half bookings ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay, Cuba March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) said on Thursday bookings for the first half of 2022 was ahead of pre-pandemic levels, as the cruise operator prepares to resume sailing after over-a-year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reiterated its plans to resume sailing in the United States in July, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week it was "committed" to the resumption of passenger operations in the country by mid-summer.

Norwegian Cruise, however, said it continues to expect a loss until sailings resume.

In the first quarter ended March 31, the company's revenue slumped more than 99% to $3.1 million due to an ongoing suspension of voyages.

Shares of the company declined about 2% in premarket trading.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:46 AM UTCFutures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

BusinessBaseball lifts San Diego’s spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?
BusinessTesla developing platform to allow car owners in China data access
BusinessOne key to getting women back to work post-pandemic: Childcare
BusinessViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming, advertising boost