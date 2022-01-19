Skip to main content
NY Attorney General seeks testimony from Trump, his children in legal action over financial dealings

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jan 18 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to compel former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, her office said late on Tuesday.

Trump's representatives could not be reached immediately for a comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

