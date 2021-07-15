Business
NY Fed names Dianne Dobbeck as head of the supervision group
NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it named Dianne Dobbeck as the new head of its supervision group.
Effective August 1, Dobbeck will oversee the teams and functions responsible for supervising financial institutions in the Second District that are subject to Federal Reserve supervision. Dobbeck will also be a member of the New York Fed’s Executive Committee.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.