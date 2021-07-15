NY Fed names Dianne Dobbeck as head of the supervision group

People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it named Dianne Dobbeck as the new head of its supervision group.

Effective August 1, Dobbeck will oversee the teams and functions responsible for supervising financial institutions in the Second District that are subject to Federal Reserve supervision. Dobbeck will also be a member of the New York Fed’s Executive Committee.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte

